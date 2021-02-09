Davis County COVID-19 vaccine registration, who is eligible?

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah would increase COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older as well as those with underlying medical conditions.

Utah has now administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses than the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Looking forward to March and April, Gov. Cox says it’s looking better than he thought it would.

In early January, Gov. Cox announced Utah’s 70 and older would be eligible to start getting vaccinated on January 18.

Starting March 1, eligibility will be expanded by lowering the age from 70 to 65 and including those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Trevor Warner, Communications Manager for the Davis County Health Department, tells ABC4 news the process to register to get a vaccine will be the same this time as it was back in January.

Warner says the exact day registration will open is unknown at this time. He says they are working on getting those already registered their doses before expanding appointments to new priority groups.

Warner says the department is “focusing on getting through the priority groups we have to serve right now.” He encourages Davis County residents who are 70 and older to sign up if they have not already to receive their vaccine.

He says residents in the new priority groups can expect registration to open around the last week of February.

Those who register for the March 1 vaccine allocation will also receive their doses at the Legacy Events Center, formerly called “the fairgrounds,” in Farmington.

Davis County will be relying on the “honor system to start out” when it comes to those with underlying health conditions.

See Gov. Cox’s list of approved underlying health condition below:

If people aren’t honest about their health status, the health department will reevaluate, Warner tells ABC4.

He says once the new priority groups are expanded and registration opens, things will go “fast and furious.”

Those who have internet and computer access are encouraged to register online. For those who do not have internet access or who aren’t familiar with the computer, a fully staffed call center of 24 people will be standing by, ready to assist residents.

Warner wants to warn residents who can’t get through to be patient. “I would encourage people who don’t get through the first time to not get frustrated, to not give up and call back. They will be answered and their call taken care of,” Warner adds.

Those wanting to make their appointment over the phone can call 801-525-4900.

The exact date and time registration will be available will be announced on the Davis County Health Department website and through their social media accounts.