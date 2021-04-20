Davis Co. to issue 3rd shot of COVID-19 vaccine after mixing error

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in Davis County have to get a 3rd shot for their COVID-19 vaccine after a mixing error occurred.

Trevor Warner, Communications Manager for the Davis County Health Department tells ABC4 on Saturday, April 17, at the department’s Mass Vaccination Clinic in Farmington, an error occurred that impacted 53 individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Warner says a new vaccinator did not mix the vaccine correctly and ended up vaccinating people with “saline” instead of the intended COVID-19 vaccines.

“The vaccinator realized what they were doing and reached out to our clinic leaders,” Warner shares. “Our clinic leaders quickly created a team of people and they proactively started making phone calls to the impacted individuals, of which 37 individuals have already returned to receive a correctly mixed vaccine, and all but 5 individuals have rescheduled for a later date,” Wanrner adds.

He says the Davis County Health Department wants to make it clear the impacted individuals who received the saline vaccines “will not receive a ‘3rd dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine, but instead they will receive a correctly mixed 2nd dose.”

“This is a very rare occurrence, but everyone is human and everyone makes mistakes,” Warner shares with ABC4. “And this is a mistake that the health department is owning up to.”

He says he also, as a result of this error, the Davis County Health Department has gone over the procedures with all vaccinators again and has offered more training to those who feel they need it.

New checks and procedures for our clinic leaders have also been instituted in an effort to prevent this from happening again.