Dating apps launching features, freebies for vaccinated users

(ABC4) – An unlikely partnership is hoping you’ll get the COVID-19 vaccine – and wants to reward you for doing so.

Match Group – responsible for Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, BLK, and Chispa – has partnered with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations across its platforms.

This will include information on where to find COVID-19 vaccine sites, vaccination badges for you to display on your profile, and free “Super Likes” and other boost-type features for U.S. users who report being vaccinated.

You’ll see the campaigns launch soon and run through July 4.

Match Groups says users have reported vaccine status is an important component of compatibility.

Here’s what you can expect from each app, according to Match Group:

Tinder : Add a variety of stickers to your profile, like “I’m Vaccinated” or “Vaccines Save Lives.” If you support the campaign, Tinder will give you a free “Super Like.” You will also be able to find a “Vaccine Center” with resources to learn about vaccines and find a vaccination site.

: Add a variety of stickers to your profile, like “I’m Vaccinated” or “Vaccines Save Lives.” If you support the campaign, Tinder will give you a free “Super Like.” You will also be able to find a “Vaccine Center” with resources to learn about vaccines and find a vaccination site. Match: You’ll be able to add a new “Vaccinated” badge to your profile to display their vaccine status. You can receive a free “Boost” if you support the campaign.

You’ll be able to add a new “Vaccinated” badge to your profile to display their vaccine status. You can receive a free “Boost” if you support the campaign. OkCupid: Users can add an “I’m Vaccinated” profile badge and be featured within OkCupid’s “Vaccinated” stack, a new matching system. Those who participate will also receive a free “Boost.” The campaign will begin May 24.

Users can add an “I’m Vaccinated” profile badge and be featured within OkCupid’s “Vaccinated” stack, a new matching system. Those who participate will also receive a free “Boost.” The campaign will begin May 24. Hinge: Hinge users who participate in the vaccination campaign will receive a free “Rose,” which indicates to other users they’re especially excited to get to know them. Starting June 1, Hinge will encourage users to share their vaccination status.

Hinge users who participate in the vaccination campaign will receive a free “Rose,” which indicates to other users they’re especially excited to get to know them. Starting June 1, Hinge will encourage users to share their vaccination status. Plenty of Fish: You will be able to add an “I Got My Shot” badge to your profile in early June. Those who participate will receive 20 Live! credits to use on the Plenty of Fish Live! streaming feature.

You will be able to add an “I Got My Shot” badge to your profile in early June. Those who participate will receive 20 Live! credits to use on the Plenty of Fish Live! streaming feature. BLK: You will be able to add a “Vaxified” profile badge to show your vaccine status. When singles add the badge to their profile, they will also get a free “Boost” on the app to be one of the first profiles seen by their matches. The feature will be available starting June 1.

You will be able to add a “Vaxified” profile badge to show your vaccine status. When singles add the badge to their profile, they will also get a free “Boost” on the app to be one of the first profiles seen by their matches. The feature will be available starting June 1. Chispa: You’ll be able to add a new “Vacunado” profile badge and get a free “Boost,” making you one of the first profiles to be seen by your matches. The feature will be available starting June 1.

More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks. For more on the partnership, click here.

Numerous brands are offering some incentive to individuals that get the vaccine.

Shake Shack announced a special offer Thursday for its vaccinated customers across the country. Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are also offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.