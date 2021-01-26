CVS, Walgreens to transfer over 28,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Utah

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus are rapidly popping up and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health says it is working with CVS and Walgreens to get more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into the hands of other vaccine providers in the state.

This comes at the direction of Governor Spencer Cox after the state-administered 100% of the first doses they received within a week.

“Our first priority remains ensuring we administer every dose we receive as quickly as we can,” Cox shared on Sunday.

According to a Tuesday release, Walgreens and CVS have agreed to transfer 28,275 doses to the UDOH for distribution across the state.

An initial shipment of 8,775 of those doses arrived in Utah this week with the remaining 19,500 to be available to be ordered this week and shipped next week.

“CVS and Walgreens have adequate vaccine on-hand to continue with all scheduled vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities in Utah,” UDOH says in the release. “Residents and staff of these facilities will continue to receive their vaccinations as planned, without interruption. We appreciate their efforts to vaccinate high-risk Utahns and those who care for them.”

The transfer, approved by the CDC, comes after dozens of Utahns over the age of 70 reported challenges with trying to register for a time slot to receive the vaccine earlier this month.