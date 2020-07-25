Covid-19’s impact on school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released new revised guidelines favoring in-person learning this fall.

According to the CDC as well as government officials, children appear to be at lower risk for contracting Covid-19 compared to adults.

“Fortunately, the data shows that children are lower risk,” said President Donald Trump in a press conference this week. “The children obviously have a very strong immune system.”

If children do contract the virus, it’s said to be a less serious illness.

“I think there’s a great deal of local variability and we need better science about the role of pediatrics transmission in daycare, schools and colleges,” said Dr. Julie Gerberding, Executive Vice President and Chief Patient Officer of Merck.

However with the news breaking a matter of days ago of a 9-year-old Florida girl dying from Covid-19, ABC4 wanted to take a look at what Utah’s numbers are.

According to the Utah Department of Health’s website, there have been 170 cases among children less than a year old, 2,475 cases among children one to 14, and 8,157 cases among 15 to 24 year olds.

As schools prepare to accept students in just a matter of weeks, findings of a new study also posted on the CDC’s website finds older children, ages 10 to 19, can spread the virus as well as adults.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Children 10 and younger also transmit to others just not as high of rate.

This is according to the study which was conducted in South Korea.

The findings suggest that once school is back in session communities may see new hot spots for infection including among children.