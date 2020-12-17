OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – In Northern Utah, Pfizer vaccines are rolling out to first responders. A nurse at Intermountain Healthcare McKay Dee in Ogden is the first to get the vaccine at the hospital. At Logan Regional Hospital in Cache County, vaccines arrived and first responders are expected to get their first round of the shot, Saturday.

“This is like a momentous day in history, where it’s just fascinating where we have a pandemic happen and here we are, flash forward to December and we’re getting vaccines,” said Whitney Hilton, RN at McKay Dee Hospital.

Whitney Hilton, a nurse at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden is the first of her coworkers to get a vaccine and this is only the beginning for first responders in Northern Utah.

“This is like our silver lining, in our hands, well, in my arm now,” said Hilton.

Nearly 1,000 doses arrived at Logan Regional Hospital in Cache County this morning and will be distributed on a three-tier, priority-based system beginning Saturday.

“Those who work closely with patients will receive them soon, eventually we’ll be able to roll it out to those who are not directly patient-facing,” said Dr. Todd Brown, medical director at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital.

The medical director for Logan Regional Hospital estimates about 1200 caregivers will get the vaccine.

“This just gives us one more tool, to vaccinate initially, the caregivers so they don’t get sick and they can continue to take care of the rest of the population,” said Brown.

“Knowing that now I have less of a chance getting it, or less of a chance spreading it too, then I feel so much relief that here’s a start of a change,” said Hilton.

“This doesn’t take away what we still we have to do, our social distancing, our mask-wearing, limiting our big groups, staying out of the public, that’s still going to have to be essential,” said Brown.

Intermountain Healthcare is also conducting free mobile testing for COVID-19 in Provo, Mt. Pleasant, Burley, Idaho, and Ogden.