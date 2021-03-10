COVID-19 vaccines for Utah adults could be weeks away; here’s what to expect at vaccine appointment

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Prepared doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Utah (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox announced in a recent statement that COVID-19 vaccines could be available to all adults in Utah by April 1.

In light of the news, here’s what to expect at your vaccine appointment and important information to know immediately following receiving the vaccine, according to the CDC.

Precautions: First, you and the person administering the vaccine will be required to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth. A bill passed in the Utah legislature to end the statewide mask mandate in early April is currently awaiting Gov. Cox’s signature.

Vaccination Card: You should receive a vaccination card that tells which vaccine you received and when and where you received it. The CDC advises you to hold onto this card.

BAY SHORE, NEW YORK – MARCH 03: Susan Maxwell-Trumble holds up a vaccination card at South Shore University Hospital after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 03, 2021 in Bay Shore, New York. The new vaccine from the American pharmaceutical company is a single shot vaccine that has shown 85 percent protection against severe disease and can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Gerald McDavitt, 81, a Veteran of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, holds his CDC vaccine card after being inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Janssen Vaccine at his home in Boston, Massachusetts on March 4, 2021. – McDavitt has decided to get the vaccine because his partner with whom he lives with had to leave the house and she doesn’t want him to contract anything. The mobile vaccination team is in it’s fifth week of at home vaccinations and has vaccinated 183 veterans so far. Today marks the first day the Johnson & Johnson single shot Covid-19 Vaccine will be used. Boston VA received 300 vials of the Johnson & Johnson single shot Covid-19 Vaccine so far and expects more on the way. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Factsheet: In addition to the vaccination card, expect to receive a factsheet including information about the specific COVID-19 vaccine you will receive. The fact sheet tells the risks and benefits of each type of vaccine. Visit cdc.gov for more information about the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Expect to be monitored following the vaccine: According to the CDC, everyone should be monitored on-site for at least 15 minutes following receiving the vaccine in case of a severe allergic reaction. Those who experience a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine or find that they are allergic to an ingredient in the vaccine should not receive a second dose.

However, according to Jenny Johnson from the Utah Department of Health, severe allergic reactions are rare and the vaccines are “incredibly effective and safe.”

You may experience side effects: Some side effects are to be expected, the CDC says. Pain, redness, and swelling on the arm where you received the shot, as well as fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea are normal side effects that people experience after receiving the vaccine. Side effects should only last a few days.

If the arm where you received the shot has increased redness or tenderness after 24 hours, the CDC advises calling a doctor. The same applies is side effects do not go away after a few days.

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Stickers for the clergy to wear after they receive the vaccine sit on a table at Hartford HealthCare St. Vincents Medical Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut on February 26, 2021. – Nine local clergy members were given the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine, aiming to educate and inspire their parishioners and minority communities to get vaccinated. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

V-Safe: You may receive a handout or information about v-safe, an online tool that allows you to easily report any adverse side effects from the vaccine. The tool will also send you text messages and surveys to monitor your health at different intervals following the vaccine. Users can opt-out at any time.

Hold off on other vaccines after COVID-19 vaccine: The CDC states that people should wait at least 14 days following the COVID-19 vaccine to get any other vaccines, such as a flu or shingles vaccine. On the other hand, if you’ve received another vaccine first, wait at least 14 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’ve had the virus, you must have completed quarantine and be symptom-free in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Immunity takes about two weeks to kick in: It takes time for bodies to build up immunity to the virus, so about two weeks after receiving your second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna shot is when you can expect this. For shots that only require one dose, immunity starts about two weeks after receiving the one dose.

On Monday, the CDC announced that Americans who are fully vaccinated (meaning two weeks have passed since they received the last vaccine dose) can get together with other vaccinated individuals inside without wearing a mask or social distancing.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Beehive State, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.