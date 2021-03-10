COVID-19 vaccines for Utah adults could be weeks away; here’s what to expect at vaccine appointment

Utah (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox announced in a recent statement that COVID-19 vaccines could be available to all adults in Utah by April 1.
In light of the news, here’s what to expect at your vaccine appointment and important information to know immediately following receiving the vaccine, according to the CDC.
Precautions: First, you and the person administering the vaccine will be required to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth. A bill passed in the Utah legislature to end the statewide mask mandate in early April is currently awaiting Gov. Cox’s signature.
Vaccination Card: You should receive a vaccination card that tells which vaccine you received and when and where you received it. The CDC advises you to hold onto this card.
Factsheet: In addition to the vaccination card, expect to receive a factsheet including information about the specific COVID-19 vaccine you will receive. The fact sheet tells the risks and benefits of each type of vaccine. Visit cdc.gov for more information about the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Expect to be monitored following the vaccine: According to the CDC, everyone should be monitored on-site for at least 15 minutes following receiving the vaccine in case of a severe allergic reaction. Those who experience a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine or find that they are allergic to an ingredient in the vaccine should not receive a second dose.
However, according to Jenny Johnson from the Utah Department of Health, severe allergic reactions are rare and the vaccines are “incredibly effective and safe.”
You may experience side effects: Some side effects are to be expected, the CDC says. Pain, redness, and swelling on the arm where you received the shot, as well as fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea are normal side effects that people experience after receiving the vaccine. Side effects should only last a few days.
If the arm where you received the shot has increased redness or tenderness after 24 hours, the CDC advises calling a doctor. The same applies is side effects do not go away after a few days.
V-Safe: You may receive a handout or information about v-safe, an online tool that allows you to easily report any adverse side effects from the vaccine. The tool will also send you text messages and surveys to monitor your health at different intervals following the vaccine. Users can opt-out at any time.
Hold off on other vaccines after COVID-19 vaccine: The CDC states that people should wait at least 14 days following the COVID-19 vaccine to get any other vaccines, such as a flu or shingles vaccine. On the other hand, if you’ve received another vaccine first, wait at least 14 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you’ve had the virus, you must have completed quarantine and be symptom-free in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Immunity takes about two weeks to kick in: It takes time for bodies to build up immunity to the virus, so about two weeks after receiving your second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna shot is when you can expect this. For shots that only require one dose, immunity starts about two weeks after receiving the one dose.
On Monday, the CDC announced that Americans who are fully vaccinated (meaning two weeks have passed since they received the last vaccine dose) can get together with other vaccinated individuals inside without wearing a mask or social distancing.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Beehive State, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.