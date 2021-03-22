COVID-19 vaccine: Thousands of appointments open in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah. (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department said there are still more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments open through the end of April.

The county is the first in the state to open up vaccine registration for all Utahns 16 and up.

Nick Rupp, the spokesman for the Salt Lake County Health Department said things are going better than expected and there have been no hiccups with those 16 and older signing up for their COVID vaccine in Salt Lake County.

Rupp said the county and the state have been working hand-in-hand during this process.

“It was important to us to make it available as soon as we were ready to do so,” said Rupp. “It’s a win for all of us to have this eligibility open up.”

Utah has opened up three vaccination sites in Salt Lake County. They are the Maverick Center, Salt Palace Convention Center, and the Mountain America Expo Center.

“We’ve had literally thousands of people make an appointment in the last three hours,” said Rupp.

The last three days, the Salt Lake County Health Department said it worked with the state to create a server big enough for the whole state to state up for the vaccine when ready.

Rupp said no issues have been reported so far and thousands of appointments are still open.

“We expect to get enough vaccine doses each week so we can serve 46,760 people through the month of April,” said Rupp.

As of Monday, March 22nd, April 13th is the earliest date Utahns 16 and older can receive their Covid-19 shot.

Appointments are going fast, but Rupp said as time goes by more and more vaccines will be available meaning more appointments will open up.

“Vaccinating an entire state’s population now that everyone is eligible that’s not going to happen in a day or even in a week, it’s going to take several weeks and we need people to be patient,” said Rupp/

The Salt Lake County Health Department gets around 11,000 – 12,000 vaccines a week.

If you have any issues signing up for a vaccine you can call the health department, but expect long wait times.