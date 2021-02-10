COVID-19 vaccine registration in Utah County, who is eligible?

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Recently, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah would increase COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older as well as those with underlying medical conditions.

Utah has now administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses than the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Looking forward to March and April, Gov. Cox says it’s looking better than he thought it would.

In early January, Gov. Cox announced Utah’s 70 and older would be eligible to start getting vaccinated on January 18.

Starting March 1, eligibility will be expanded by lowering the age from 70 to 65 and including those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Aislynn Tolman-Hill, Public Information Officer for the Utah County Health Department tells ABC4 there is not a set date for registration of the new priority groups.

She says the goal is to open registration up “a week in advance if not earlier.”

The Utah County Health Department is hoping to “have a drive-thru up and running by March,” Aislynn Tolman-Hill shares. Where residents can be vaccinated along with other additional vaccine sites throughout the county on the way. She says residents will be able to choose the best location for them.

Like the county’s first registration, residents will be able to sign up online and over the phone. For those who do not have internet access, a hotline (801-851-43578) is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tolman-Hill says callers can expect varying wait times. Those with general COVID-19 questions can call the same hotline.

The Utah County Health Department also has a text alert system created to share information with residents.

To sign up for text alerts text UCHEALTH to 888777.

Courtesy: Utah County Health Department

For those with underlying health conditions, the Utah County Health Department will be following the governor’s guidelines on not requiring a doctor’s note or proof of medical history. “We will not be doing a verification, it will be on the honor system,” Tolman-Hill tells ABC4.

See Gov. Cox’s list of approved underlying health condition below:

Tolman-Hill says the department is asking the community to be honest, she says this is an opportunity to abuse the system but “we really hope that does not happen,” she adds.

The Utah County Health Department is working to be as efficient as possible. Tolman-Hill says putting a policy in place to verify underlying health conditions has the potential to slow things and decrease efficiency.

The exact date and time registration will be available will be announced on the Utah County Health Department website.