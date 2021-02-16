COVID-19 vaccine registration in TriCounty, who is eligible?

TRICOUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Recently, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah would increase COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older as well as those with underlying medical conditions.

Utah has now administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses than the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Looking forward to March and April, Gov. Cox says it’s looking better than he thought it would.

In early January, Gov. Cox announced Utah’s 70 and older would be eligible to start getting vaccinated on January 18.

Starting March 1, eligibility will be expanded by lowering the age from 70 to 65 and including those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Liberty Best, Public Information Officer for the TriCounty Health Department, tells ABC4 they are working to make the vaccination process for the new priority groups as reasonable as possible.

The TriCounty Health Department covers Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties.

Registration for the new priority groups is not yet open to all residents. Best says the department’s vaccination distribution is going well.

Residents in the three counties can live very far apart and hours away from a vaccination clinic, Best adds.

For the new priority groups, the health department is working to open a more conveniently located clinic where residents can go to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

During the 70 and older vaccination rollout, most residents traveled to Vernal to get their vaccine. Best says they realize this is not the most feasible option for many residents.

For the TriCounty Health Departments 65 and older and underlying health conditions vaccine rollout, there will be three vaccination locations: Vernal, Roosevelt, and Manila.

Manila is located in Daggett County. Best tells ABC4 vaccination registration for those who will be vaccinated in Manila is currently open.

Manila has the largest population of those who are eligible for vaccination under the current priority groups, Best shares. She says she hopes administering vaccinations at the Manila clinic will make things easier for everyone.

COVID-19 vaccine administration will begin in Manila on March 12, Best shares, with only two days for the first and second doses.

The TriCounty’s main vaccination location will change for the upcoming priority groups. Best says they will use the Uintah Conference Center in Vernal as the main vaccination location.

Best says they are still working to confirm a vaccination location in Roosevelt. When vaccine registration opens, residents will be able to register bases on the nearest location.

The current registration date and time are not available for the rest of the department. Best says the specifics will be released on the TriCounty Health Department’s social accounts and information page on their website.

The TriCounty Health Department will be following the governor’s guidelines on not requiring a doctor’s note or proof of medical history.

“We would really like to think there are honest people out there,” Best tells ABC4. “We would like to think there are honest people out there in our community.”

See Gov. Cox’s list of approved underlying health condition below:

