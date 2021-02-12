COVID-19 vaccine registration in Morgan, Weber counties, who is eligible?

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Recently, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah would increase COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older as well as those with underlying medical conditions.

Utah has now administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses than the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Looking forward to March and April, Gov. Cox says it’s looking better than he thought it would.

In early January, Gov. Cox announced Utah’s 70 and older would be eligible to start getting vaccinated on January 18.

Starting March 1, eligibility will be expanded by lowering the age from 70 to 65 and including those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Biran Bennion, Director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department tells ABC4 residents 65 and older along with those who have underlying health conditions can register for their vaccinations now.

Bennion says the Weber-Morgan County Health Department has been operating off a waitlist and call-back system.

Though residents are signing up for their COVID-19 vaccines now, they will not start receiving them until March 1.

The waitlist system works by taking the resident’s information on a first come first serve basis. Residents who signup online will receive an email when a vaccine appointment is available. They can sign up and confirm their appointment from the email.

“This system is working really well,” Bennion shares.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department also has a call-back list. The list is made up of residents who call in and want a vaccine. Bennion says health department staff and volunteers take resident’s information over the phone and put it on the call-back list with a not they will need assistance registering over the phone.

When the department gets their allocations of the vaccine they take 15% of vaccine availability and dedicate it to those on the call-back list. “It takes a whole community to do this,” Bennion adds.

He says their current vaccination distribution for those 70 and older going “really well.” The department is over halfway through getting their residents vaccinated, around 11,000 have been vaccinated with a goal to vaccinated the other half over the next two weeks.

Bennion says the department will go off the honor system when registering those with underlying health conditions.

They will be following the governor’s guidelines on not requiring a doctor’s note or proof of medical history, Bennion shares.

See Gov. Cox’s list of approved underlying health condition below:

“Let’s let those who are the highest risk get them first,” Bennion shares. “Let’s be cautious of those who are elderly and those with underlying health conditions.”

