COVID-19 vaccine registration in Central Utah, who is eligible?

CENTAL UTAH, Utah (ABC4) – Recently, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah would increase COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older as well as those with underlying medical conditions.

Utah has now administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses than the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Looking forward to March and April, Gov. Cox says it’s looking better than he thought it would.

In early January, Gov. Cox announced Utah’s 70 and older would be eligible to start getting vaccinated on January 18.

Starting March 1, eligibility will be expanded by lowering the age from 70 to 65 and including those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Angie Knaphus, Public Information Officer for the Central Utah Public Health Department tells ABC4 their current COVID-19 vaccine distribution for residents 70 and older is “going really well…every single does is spoken for.”

Vaccine registration for new priority groups has not been opened yet, Knaphus shares.

The Central Utah Public Health Department covers Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Piute, Sevier, and Wayne counties.

The department has eight offices throughout the six counties. Each office does its own vaccination clinic each week, Knaphus shares. “It’s a great way to get the vaccines out quickly.”

Through the website, they have a link that residents can visit to add themselves to a waitlist for a vaccine.

Those on the waitlist will be notified as soon as vaccine appointments become available for them.

During the current vaccine rollout for those 70 and older, Knaphus says the health department has called them on the phone to set up their vaccine appointments.

For the new priority group registration, she says the department hopes to make adjustments to their online registration forms, and have more residents conformable with using the internet so they don’t have to call each resident wanting to get a vaccine.

The Central Utah Public Health Department will be following the governor’s guidelines on not requiring a doctor’s note or proof of medical history.

See Gov. Cox’s list of approved underlying health condition below:

When a registration date is released information will be updated on the Central Utah Public Health Department website.

