SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children aged six months and older by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, children can now begin receiving vaccines on Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, June 21, the Salt Lake County Health Department will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to children six months and older. The vaccine is free and a parent or guardian must be present for the child to receive the vaccination.

The CDC’s vaccine approval for children will allow approximately 20 million more children in the U.S. to be eligible for vaccination.

Both appointments and walk-ins will be accepted at the following locations:

Ellis R. Shipp Public Health Center 4535 South 5600 West, West Valley Monday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Salt Lake Public Health Center 610 South 200 East, Salt Lake City Monday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



South Main Public Health Center 3690 South Main Street South Salt Lake City Monday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



South Redwood Public Health Center 7971 South 1825 West, West Jordan Monday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Southeast Public Health Center 9340 South 700 East, Sandy Monday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The COVID vaccine is also available from: