COVID-19 vaccine may delay annual mammograms for women, IHC discusses new guidelines

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Women may be asked to delay their annual mammograms if they have recently received a COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes from the Society of Breast Imaging, which reports the vaccine may impact mammograms.

Intermountain Healthcare says it is adopting those guidelines and will provide more details on the new recommendations, as well as the connection between the vaccine and mammography, and how it applies to any woman who has received the first or second dose.

University of Utah Health recently unveiled new research that shows the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy.

In one of the largest national studies on COVID-19 and pregnancy to date, new research unveils COVID-19 outcomes in pregnant people who experience severe cases compared to pregnant people who experience mild cases.

This research comes shortly after health officials determined pregnant women should not take the Moderna vaccine.

“While pregnancy puts women at a higher risk of severe COVID-19, the use of this vaccine in pregnant women is currently not recommended, unless they are at risk of high exposure (e.g. health workers),” the World Health Organization states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that while COVID vaccines in pregnant women haven’t been studied clinically, they believe the Moderna vaccine is unlikely to pose a risk since it is an mRNA vaccine, not a live vaccine, and will be degraded quickly “by normal cellular processes.”

The Utah Department of Health has identified seven things you should know about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Intermountain Healthcare is expected to discuss the new guidelines during a Tuesday morning press conference. ABC4 will stream that briefing above starting at 10 a.m.