COVID-19 vaccine appointments opening up in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – More Utahns are getting anxious to get the COVID-19 vaccine and get back to normal.

Governor Spencer Cox announcing Thursday, anyone over the age of 16 will become eligible to get the shot as soon as next week.

Salt Lake County Health Department tells ABC4 News it will start taking appointments as early as Monday, March 22.

The rest of the state will need to wait until Wednesday March 24 to start signing up for COVID-19 shots.

Davis County Health Department Vaccine Clinic March 18th, 2021

Appointments will begin for most Utahns starting April 5 using the three emergency-authorized use vaccines aiming to curb the coronavirus in Utah.

“We will authorize vaccinations for every adult in the state. That is everyone age 18 and over, and everyone 16-18 for Pfizer,” says Governor Spencer Cox.

Davis County Health Department Communications Manager Trevor Warner says, “It’s an exciting day for a lot of people.”

On the day the Davis County Health Department hit a new milestone, 100,000 doses administered, they also have crews that are getting ready to meet the higher demand.

“It is going to be kind of a slow go for the first part of it until health departments across the state start to get more vaccines,” he says.

“We have good news that by the end of April we will see some more increases in doses coming into the state,” Gov. Cox adds.

While most won’t be able to sign up for the COVID-19 shot until Wednesday, health officials are asking Utahns not to shop for vaccine time slots and to stick to their appointments.

“Phone lines may be jammed a little bit, servers may be backed up, and again there won’t be enough doses in the state for everyone for a few weeks but we are headed in the right direction,” says the Governor.

If you can’t signup with a local health department, officials say look at area pharmacies and mobile clinics for the COVID-19 shot.

Warner says, “The first shot you can get is the best one.”

Health officials in northern Utah say most Utahns should expect to get the Pfizer and Moderna shot when appointments open up at the beginning of April.