COVID-19 testing site at Maverik Center closing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In another sign the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end, Salt Lake County Health is closing its COVID-19 testing site.

At 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28, the testing site at the Maverik Center overflow parking lot will officially end operations.

Fewer than 85 testing requests have been coming in each day, compared to 1,200 at the height of the testing demand in November 2020. Test administrators have provided over 30,000 COVID-19 tests at the site since it opened in June 2020.

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at the Maverik Center’s main parking lot.

“Demand for testing has declined in the last couple of months as vaccines became widely available,” says Dr. Dagmar Vitek, SLCoHD Medical Director. “This operation has served its purpose and with other local testing opportunities widely available, it’s the right moment to transition public health’s resources to vaccination and other community needs. The teams working there have done an outstanding job,” Dr. Vitek added.

Those that are currently deployed to the testing site will be redirected to COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other public health functions. Salt Lake County Health will still deploy outbreak-driven mobile testing units as needed, and evaluate potential additional testing needs.

If you need a COVID-19 test, there are other options available, including sites operated by healthcare providers, private labs, TestUtah, the Utah Public Health Laboratory, and local pharmacies.

To find a testing location, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.