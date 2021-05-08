COVID-19 numbers slowly decline Saturday, 360 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 360 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 8.

There are zero new virus-related deaths.

A total of 400,120 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,599,993 people tested. This is an increase of 5,666 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,731,722 total tests. This is an increase of 13,011 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,284,307 vaccines have been administered which is 23,022 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 342 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,340.

Officials report 2,223 total deaths, which is the same as yesterday.

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 399,760 400,120 Total people tested 2,594,327 2,599,993 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,223 2,223 Vaccines administered 2,261,285 2,284,307 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 137 139 Total hospitalizations 16,323 16,340

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 6