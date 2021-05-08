COVID-19 numbers slowly decline Saturday, 360 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 360 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 8.

There are zero new virus-related deaths.

A total of 400,120 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,599,993 people tested. This is an increase of 5,666 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,731,722 total tests. This is an increase of 13,011 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,284,307 vaccines have been administered which is 23,022 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 342 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,340.  

Officials report 2,223 total deaths, which is the same as yesterday.

﻿YesterdayToday
Total Utahns testing positive399,760400,120
Total people tested2,594,3272,599,993
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,2232,223
Vaccines administered2,261,2852,284,307
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19137139
Total hospitalizations16,32316,340

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 6
Image

