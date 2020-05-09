COVID-19 mobile testing for 3 communities within Utah County hopes to further identify hot spots

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital is working to address COVID-19 hot spots in the county through a mobile testing set up.

Officials said the areas they’re noticing a heightened spread are in the Provo zip codes, 84606 and 84057, and Orem zip, 84601.

Because of an unusual growing number of cases in the area, a mobile testing team is offering COVID-19 testing to those within the three Utah county zip codes – whether or not a person has any signs or symptoms.

“We’re here, just to make sure that they’re aware of what’s available, help them get tested if they would like to know if they have it, even if they don’t have symptoms,” said Teri Adams, a continuous improvement consultant on site. “And then help our officials know how much it’s spread in the community so that they can help them get the care that they need and take the precautions are necessary.”

The Petermans family is one of hundreds to take the test in an effort to know if they pose a risk to their community.

“We’re in a hotspot and we needed to come get tested because we live with Grandma Star,” Titus Petermans said.

The Petermans said no one in their family has any signs or symptoms of the respiratory virus, but Regan and Titus Peterman said when their parents heard about the opportunity for people in the area to be tested, they took it.

“I told my friends, and I was like, ‘I’m going to get tested for COVID,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh do you have symptoms?’” Titus Peterman said. “And I’m like, ‘No, my parents brought me into this. So, I’m going to get tested.’”

“I was dragged into this, wasn’t my choice, but you know, I’m glad I did it,” Regan Peterman said. “Because now I know that it’s over and I know that good or bad, it will turn out OK.”

The mobile testing team wrapped up their mobile testing in Provo Friday night and will re-locate to another area where state health officials believe the community at-large should be tested.

