COVID-19 long term damage: Scientists worry about increases in dementia

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Coronavirus started a war against people, now; as vaccinations have become available, and even with the virus’s mutations, it appears humanity is set to gain the upper hand.

But what happens to us going forward?

What the virus actually does to our bodies is now being looked at more carefully. Besides the known effects of losing smell, taste, and fatigue symptoms, scientists are becoming increasingly concerned about what the virus has done to our brains. Could COVID-19 cause an increase in dementia moving forward?

The medical word for it is sequelae; it is defined as “a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease or injury.”

Ronnie Daniel Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah says People who already suffer from dementia are already more likely to catch COVID-19. Coronavirus like the flu breaks down the blood-brain barrier. ”

A small study done by Harvard researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in October of 2020 and reported in the American Journal of Radiology showed that COVID -19 could damage the brain.

Harvard Researchers Brain scans of COVID-19 damage. Courtesy: AJNR

In November of 2020, the CDC updated their long-term website to say: “CDC is actively working on learning more about the whole range of short- and long-term health effects associated with COVID-19. As the pandemic unfolds, we are learning that many organs besides the lungs are affected by COVID-19, and there are many ways the infection can affect someone’s health.”

The CDC notes more serious complications, including neurological (smell and taste), sleep issues, difficulty concentrating, and memory problems.

Brain fog has been reported by many people who have recovered from the virus.

ABC4 reports Mark Jorgensen, the first Utahn to contract the virus, is suffering long-term consequences; he said this about what is happening to him now: “I’ve had a little eye issue that may or may not be COVID-related, they’re finding now that maybe it is related to that. And, they’re finding that brain fog is kind of a symptom of this. And I’ve had a lot more of that this year. I just thought I was getting old or whatever, but my brain seems to be slowing down.”

Newsweek published an article about how COVID-19 attacks the brain. The article mentions scientists are worried about a spike in dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“As the Alzheimer’s & Dementia article points out, the under-recognized medical history of these viruses over the last century suggests a strong link to brain diseases that affect memory and behavior,” said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer, and a co-author on the paper. “In this difficult time, we can create a ‘silver lining’ by capitalizing on the Alzheimer’s Association’s global reach and reputation to bring the research community together to illuminate COVID-19’s long-term impact on the brain.”

Long term after-effects of viruses are not new. It took 60 years to realize the full impact of the effects of the Spanish flu; a study published at Cambridge in 2009 showed survivors of the flu had a 25% more chance of heart disease after age 60. The research also showed an increased risk of diabetes among survivors.

The reason it took so long to figure out was they did not initially take into account people who were “in-utero,” or not actually born yet.

A big research project is underway to figure out what COVID-19 is really doing to us.

Daniels says, “It’s important to realize that there is not enough research right now to whether people who have had COVID-19 right now will suffer from dementia or other neurological disorders. They still have to study the long term effect.”