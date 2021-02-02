COVID-19 in America: Utah ranks above national average for telework, vaccines

(ABC4) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected households throughout the world, bringing sometimes unwelcome changes such as financial loss or eviction.

It has also changed the way many people work, recreate, and live on a daily basis. The Household Pulse Survey conducted by United States Census Bureau gives insight into the social and economic effects of the pandemic on Americans.

Here’s how Utah adds up in comparison to the national average on topics related to COVID-19.

Above the national average:

Telework: percentage of adults living in households where at least one adult spends all or some of their work hours teleworking due to COVID-19

Utah: 48.2%

National average: 38.4%

Change in post-secondary education: percentage of adults in homes where at least one adult who was planning on attending post-secondary education this fall had their plans cancelled or affected significantly

Utah: 82%

National average: 80.7%

Received a COVID-19 vaccine: percentage of adults who have received a COVID-19 vaccine

Utah: 8.5%

National average: 7.7%

Likelihood of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine: percentage of adults who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine who report they definitely will once it is available to them

Utah: 52.7%

National average: 50.9%

Below the national average:

Expected loss in employment income: percentage of adults who expect that someone in their home will lose employment income within the next four weeks

Utah: 15.4%

National average: 27%

Food Scarcity: percentage of adults in household where there was sometimes or often not enough to eat in the last 7 days

Utah: 8.4%

National average: 11.3%

Housing Insecurity: percentage of adults who are late on paying rent or mortgage, or who lack confidence in some degree that they can pay next month’s rent or mortgage on time

Utah: 4%

National average: 8.9%

Likelihood of eviction or foreclosure: percentage of adults living in households late on paying rent or mortgage where likelihood of eviction or foreclosure within the next two months is very or somewhat likely

Utah: 33.5%

National average: 34.2%

Difficulty paying for usual household expenses: percentage of adults living in homes where paying for usual household expenses has been somewhat to very difficult during COVID-19

Utah: 29%

National average: 35.1%

For more information on the Household Pulse Survey, visit census.gov. For more information on COVID-19 in Utah, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.