COVID-19 disparities among Utah’s youth

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Health says from March 1, 2020 to present date 71,182 children, ages 0-18, in Utah have been impacted by Covid-19.

Here are the numbers broken down by race: Black: 1,175 cases, Asian: 1,213 cases and American Indian or Alaska Native: 1,006 cases.

There were 1,796 youth cases among the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander population.

While non-Hispanic White children were more than 44,938 cases.

That’s out of a total state population of more than 3.2 million with 90.6% being White according to the Census Bureau.

When analyzing the numbers, the Utah Department of Health says with Covid-19 “those in diverse communities… have born such a very high burden from this disease.”

When it comes to ethnicities out of more than 71,000 Utah children impacted 15,204 were Hispanic.

The numbers align with what the Centers for Disease Control is seeing across the country.

A new report states that when it comes to COVID-19 “the largest persistent disparities involved Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, American Indian or Alaska Native and Hispanic persons.”

The Utah Department of Health says it “isn’t required for vaccine providers to collect information on race and ethnicity.”

So, typically this data is difficult to collect, but it is “working hard to help providers and the public understand the importance of collecting this information.”