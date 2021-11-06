COVID-19 death toll in Navajo Nation now at 1,494

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (ABC4) – On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health reported 88 new cases and one new death related to COVID-19. The Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service confirmed the most recent number of new cases and deaths.

The death toll at the Navajo Nation is now at 1,494. Overall, 35,003 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 368,816 tests have been administered. The total number of positive cases related to COVID-19 is now at 37,252, including nine delayed reported cases.

Each state broke down its new case count. Arizona reported 3,813 new cases, Utah reported 1,874 new cases, and New Mexico reported 1,463 new cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out its guidelines for who is eligible for a booster shot and when they can get it. Some basic information about the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine from the CDC says those who are eligible include people 65 or older, anyone 18 and over living in a long-term health facility, or anyone with underlying medical conditions, or those who work or live in a high-risk setting.

The CDC recommends getting a booster shot six months after the last Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received.

For Johnson & Johnson, anyone over the age of 18 is eligible for a booster two months after their most recent dose. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez recommends residents get a booster shot once they are eligible to receive one.

“COVID-19 booster shots are available at health care facilities for eligible individuals who were previously fully vaccinated,” Nez said. “We strongly urge everyone to get a booster shot to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Nez also said that vaccines have begun being administered to children 5 to 11 years old. The CDC approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children in that age group. According to the CDC, children will receive “a separate vaccine formulation” that has one-third the dose given to adolescents and adults. All the while, Nez continues to encourage using masks and exercising caution while out and about.

“We have to continue to wear masks in public, getting fully vaccinated, and be very careful in public,” he said. “If you choose to travel off the Navajo Nation and attend large events where people are not required to wear masks, you are putting yourself at greater risk of the virus.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider.

For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and general information, call (928) 871-7014.