COVID-19 currently 3rd leading cause of death in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — COVID-19 numbers are trending in the wrong direction in Utah.

It has now become the third leading cause of death in the state after heart disease and cancer.

“Clearly the virus is moving rapidly in Utah,” said CEO of the University of Utah Health Dr. Michael Good.

COVID became the third leading cause of death within a four months span; April to July. Then it dropped dramatically and rose again once school started. It now stands to kill more people each day than stroke, Alzheimer’s Disease, and the flu.

Dr. Good’s weekly call explains and shows the data here.

“Focus on informal social gatherings,” said Dr. Good. “We need to pause these for the next few weeks.”

Social gatherings have caused a spike within COVID data. It has contributed to the fact that more than 38,000 Utahns are currently hospitalized with the illness. The first case was officially diagnosed in Utah March, 6th. There were 10,000 cases by June and 100,000 by mid-October.

Another key metric to look at is COVID by age group. All age group’s COVID cases have been aggressively climbing. The age group 1-14-year-olds have risen 722 percent since Sept. 9th and for those 85 and older, cases have risen 781 percent since Sept. 11th. Dr. Good said things will get worse if people can’t follow the rules.

“We really must change our behaviors,” said Dr. Good. “Please wear a mask everywhere. Masks are our medicine.