COVID-19 concern causes Alpine School District adjusts the educational model for secondary students

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases in Utah County have risen. And while data suggests a slight decline, the Alpine School District is making some changes to their educational model at secondary schools.

In an effort to keep schools open – and students healthy – those in the district’s middle or junior high and high school will soon learn online one day a week, and in-person four days.

On Wednesdays, teachers will work with students that are enrolled in online learning or are in quarantine, as schools are deep cleaned and sanitized.

“They can work throughout the day and hit every single classroom, every single common area, it just provides them a better opportunity to deep clean the school weekly,” said district spokesperson Kimberly Bird.

Bird said this change comes as a recommendation from the Utah County Health Department and a way to try and help teachers and student quarantine concerns.

“All of those things were the perfect storm for us putting together a temporary model for term two,” Bird said.

With no in-person learning on Wednesday, Bird said for those students in need of lunch, they will be able to pick it up on Tuesday evenings.

Of the nearly 90,000 students and employees in the district, 127 are currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

This change in learning begins on October 22.

“We believe this is a good solution for term two,” Bird said. “We hope it’s positive, and if we not, we will adjust for term 3.”

On Tuesday evening, a board meeting will be held at the Alpine School District. The public is invited to comment in-person or online.

With questions about the new model, Bird said parents can call their child’s school or the district.