COVID-19 cases rise, Salt Lake County Mayor sends message to residents urging caution

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The record-breaking rise of COVID-19 cases has caused serious concern from local leaders and residents. In Salt Lake County, Mayor Jenny Wilson has sent a message to county residents.

In the public interests ABC4 News presents the letter in it’s entirety:

Dear Salt Lake County Residents,

By now we are sure you are all aware that Salt Lake County, and the State of Utah as a whole are seeing significant spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported to our Health Department. We are extremely concerned about this growth, which is occurring primarily among the 15-24-year-old age groups. The increase is significant in many communities, up 300% of cases in less than a week. Data has shown us that these groups are typically less likely to end up in hospital or ICU beds, but the risk of one of these cases transmitting the virus to an older or more immunocompromised friend, family, or congregation member is still high.



At this stage in our fight against COVID-19, communication is critical. We ask that each of you take the opportunity to reassert the critical messages we have all been given from Public Health professionals; wash your hands, wear a face covering, and if anyone is feeling sick or has had contact with someone who has tested positive, please stay home. Furthermore, if anyone has been asked by Public Health official to quarantine or isolate, please do so to protect those around you.



The toll that this disease has taken on our community is difficult to measure, and we are certain that the benefits of returning to normal activity would be a welcome reprieve for all. But without a solution to the public health crisis we continue to face, we cannot expect to be able to gather in the same numbers, in the same way, and with the same closeness we once enjoyed.

We have to do everything we can to protect public health, especially the most vulnerable among us.



We want to see normal activities like school, homecoming, and sports to stay open. We need to work together, young and old, family and friends, to keep our communities and loved ones healthy.



We appreciate your part in helping us communicate the seriousness of this moment and the tremendous risk that so many will face if the spread of this deadly virus cannot be slowed.



Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake County

Executive Director Gary Edwards, Salt Lake County Health Department