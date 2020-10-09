COVID-19 cases in southwestern Utah rise 33% in two weeks

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — As southwestern Utah continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, public health officials are asking residents to recognize the risk of contracting the virus is not in any way abated.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) encourages residents to fight off that COVID-fatigue as Friday saw 65 new cases with 16 residents hospitalized — figures only slightly below the 5-county district’s peak in June, July, and August.

“We are concerned about this surge,” public information officer David Heaton told ABC4 News. “We don’t know how long this pandemic will last, especially as we head into cold and flu season.”

According to Heaton, 10 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred over the past 2 weeks, a 33% increase to 40 total deaths. All were in Washington County and all but two were residents of long-term care facilities. 7 individuals who died were in the 65-84 age range and 3 were in the oldest age group, 85 and older. The majority had underlying health conditions.

Four long-term care facilities in Washington County continue to battle outbreaks.

Seasons Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a St. George nursing home, has less than 5 active cases.

Haven Sky Mountain, an assisted living facility in Hurricane, has less than 5 active cases.

Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation has 5 or more active cases.

Coral Desert Rehabilitation and Care in St. George is a COVID-unit, meaning it accepts COVID-positive patients from other facilities.

Public health officials say the positive rate period, most recently reported at 14.4% from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, needs to be significantly reduced before Washington or Iron counties would be approved for the green, or new normal health risk status.

“All five of our counties, even though we’re in the middle of a surge, are not yet getting close to the limits that would push us up into orange with stricter restrictions,” Heaton added.

Hospitalizations are trending towards older adults and care patients, but the department also sees an increase in cases from close contact in small gatherings indoors or among coworkers.