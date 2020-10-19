COVID-19 cases cause Intermountain Healthcare to open surge ICU in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE Utah (ABC4 News) – The surge in COVID-19 cases and the sudden rise in hospital cases is now starting to cause some hospitals to have challenges. Intermountain Healthcare has now opened a surge ICU in Southern Utah.

Jess Gomez at Intermountain Healthcare has made the following statement to ABC4 News concerning the opening of the surge ICU:

“Due to the rising number of patients requiring ICU care, including those with COVID-19, Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center today opened a Surge ICU to help care for these patients. This is part of the hospital’s surge plan to care for the increasing number of patients in the community who need high-level ICU care.”

Gomez goes on to say, “Healthcare resources across the state, including highly-trained caregivers who provide specialized intensive care, are stretched at this point due to significantly rising numbers of COVID-19 patients and subsequent hospitalizations. This is adding to high patient volumes in ICUs. It’s important to remember that we continue to care for many non-COVID patients who require high levels of ICU care, as well”

“We are monitoring the situation at other Intermountain hospitals and will take appropriate steps as necessary to continue to provide the highest quality of care for our patients.

We call upon the community to stand with us: Please mask up, social distance appropriately, wash hands often, and stay home if sick. Our caregivers and patients throughout the community need your support to reduce the transmission of this virus,” Gomez concludes.