COVID-19 case confirmed at Discovery Elementary School

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, the Uintah School District was notified that an individual at Discovery Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the school district is working closely at this time with the TriCounty Health Department to ensure that anyone who had direct, prolonged contact with the individual is notified.

Officials say that if a person or their children did not have direct, prolonged contact with the individual who tested positive, you will NOT be contacted directly.

Should someone or their child begin to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, etc.), please avoid contact with others and call your primary care provider immediately for guidance.

Utah Coronavirus Hotline is also available at 1-800-456-7707 for information and guidance.

