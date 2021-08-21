Counting Crows cancel SLC show over lack of COVID-19 protocols

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Red Butte Garden’s summer concert series is down one performer. Just days before their August 26 performance, the Counting Crows have canceled their show, citing a lack of COVID-19 protocols.

In an update posted to Red Butte Garden’s site, a statement from Counting Crows reads, “Unfortunately, due to state mandates in Utah, the venue for our Salt Lake City show on Aug 26 at Red Butte Garden is unable to enact our Covid-19 entry protocols so we have made the difficult decision to cancel the show. This is a decision we didn’t make lightly but we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans and crew. Please check the venue website for more information. Stay well and we’ll see you next time SLC.”

Because Red Butte Garden is a state facility, it must adhere to COVID-19 mandates passed by the state legislature. Therefore, the venue does not require guests to be vaccinated or wear masks.

If you purchased tickets to the Counting Crows concert, Red Butte Garden says they are in the process of issuing full refunds. For details on those refunds, click here.

Country due Florida Georgia Line recently canceled the remainder of their “I Love My Country” concert tour, including their stop at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on November 17. The pair confirmed the cancellation on Twitter on Friday, saying “everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us.” The artists explained the cancellation was due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported across the country.

Two Utah venues have already begun requiring proof of vaccination for attendance at their indoor shows. Saying they “want to stay safe so we can stay open,” Salt Lake City’s The State Room says in a notice. They continue, saying all indoor shows at The State Room and The Commonwealth Room will require all patrons, staff, and artists to show proof of vaccination with a corresponding ID. If you are not vaccinated, both venues will also accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test dated within 24 hours of attending an event. A digital or physical version of either will be accepted at the door along with your ID.

This comes as some like concert promoter AEG Presents and the Las Vegas Raiders make similar announcements.