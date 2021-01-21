Could Amazon help with US COVID-19 vaccine distribution?

An Amazon logo is pictured during the Amazon’s annual Smbhav event in New Delhi on Jan. 15, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon is offering its colossal operations network and advanced technologies to assist President Joe Biden in his vow to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office.

The CEO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer division, Dave Clark, said in a letter to Biden that the company has a deal with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to give vaccines on-site at its facilities.

Biden will sign 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday, his second day in office, but the administration says efforts to supercharge the rollout of vaccines have been hampered by lack of cooperation from the Trump administration during the transition.

Biden has already released his national COVID-19 strategy, which includes ramping up vaccinations and testing, reopening schools and businesses, and increasing the use of masks – including a requirement that they be worn for travel.

“We need to ask average Americans to do their part,” said Jeff Zients, the White House official directing the national response. “Defeating the virus requires a coordinated nationwide effort.”

Biden officials say they don’t have a complete understanding of their predecessors’ actions on vaccine distribution.

They’re also depending on Congress to provide $1.9 trillion for economic relief and COVID-19 response. And they face a litany of complaints from states that say they are not getting enough vaccine even as they are being asked to vaccinate more categories of people.

Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, marks a dramatic and vocal shift toward a more cooperative approach to fighting the pandemic as the United States resumed funding for the World Health Organization and joined its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines.

“I am honored to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization,” Fauci told a virtual meeting of the WHO from the United States, where it was 4:10 a.m. in Washington. It was the first public statement by a member of Biden’s administration to an international audience — and a sign of the priority that the new president has made of fighting COVID-19 both at home and with world partners.

