Cottonwood Heights officials declare state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cottonwood Heights officials have declared a state of emergency within the city in response to the coronavirus pandemic in Utah.

The city has limited its operational hours to reduce possible exposure to employees and visitors and city officials also say they have canceled the City Council meeting which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

“Effective Tuesday, March 17, we will limit our operational hours here at City Hall,” said City Manager Tim Tingey.

“We will also issue a declaration of a state of local emergency that allows a municipality to access state and federal emergency funding and assistance, as well as authorize the invocation of rules and actions reasonably designed to protect the public health, safety, and welfare, including ingress/egress restrictions, curfew, and other preventative or ameliorative actions,” he continued.

“While there currently are no plans to use all those powers (such as curfew), we feel this declaration is necessary to assure that the city is quickly able to do all it can to mitigate the potential impacts and spread of the coronavirus. The health and safety of our residents, employees, and patrons is paramount. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and will reevaluate our decision as the situation evolves.”

Mayor Mike Peterson and Tingey have made the decision to reduce the frequency of City Council meetings to once a month and do them through virtual means until this situation is resolved.

Mayor Peterson added that all public meetings in the Cottonwood Heights City hall will cease during the coronavirus crisis in Utah. “Teleconferencing will be the norm as we move into this stage, and we will provide more dates and details to the public as they become available.”

City officials say starting Tuesday, March 17, Cottonwood Heights City Hall hours will be as follows:

Mondays: 8 a.m. to noon

Wednesdays: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

CLOSED Tuesdays and Thursdays

All essential city functions will continue to operate, and city employees will be available, according to city officials.

Patrons are encouraged to make appointments to meet at City Hall and use electronic and virtual means whenever possible. Police and fire personnel will continue to be available 24 hours a day to respond to all calls.

Officials say public works staff will continue to respond to right-of-way emergencies immediately, and snow removal will continue under current city policies and procedures.

