Cottonwood Heights cancels Butlerville Days

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cottonwood Heights’ annual summer event, Butlerville Days, has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns. The event was scheduled to take place on July 17 and 18.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we made this decision,” says Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Peterson. “Butlerville Days celebrates the founders of this part of the Salt Lake Valley and brings out the best in our community.”

“Butlerville Days always draws large crowds and because of that, we recognize that our event would not be able to comply with social distancing guidelines, put forth by the Governor and Salt Lake County Health department to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the mayor says. “As always, the health and safety of our residents, volunteers, and patrons is our top priority.”

Butlerville Days has been Cottonwood Heights’ largest event since its inaugural year in 2005. The event typically includes a parade, live music and other events. Mayor Peterson said that the city held off as long as possible on making a decision on whether or not to cancel the event in hopes that public health guidelines allowed for large events.

“The uncertainty of where the pandemic will be in July and the time it takes to put the event together, we came to this decision with safety on our minds. Keeping the safety of the public first and foremost we decided to cancel Butlerville Days for 2020,” says Mayor Peterson. “We look forward to next year’s Butlerville Days and we eagerly await the day when this pandemic has run its course. We will continue to monitor the situation and announce the 2021 Butlerville Days schedule as soon as we are able.”

