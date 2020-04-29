Costco shoppers ‘face’ new requirement: Mandatory masks starting May 4th

MURRAY (ABC4 News) – Changes are coming to Utah’s 11 Costco stores. In a few days you’ll have to cover more than your membership fees and purchases.

Starting Monday, to get into Costco you’ll need a mask as well as a membership card.

The Kirkland, Washington-based warehouse chain will require all customers to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth.

58 of the first 100 customers who exited the Murray store after 1 p.m. Wednesday were wearing masks or some sort of face covering.

Opinions on the new policy were mixed.

RELATED: Governor Herbert announces ‘A Mask for every Utahn’

“I think that’s probably a good move,” shopper Mike Dean told ABC4 News. “It’s better to stay safe and not let the virus come back and do harm.”

“I just don’t think it’s necessary. I really don’t. Nobody is going to go in and sneeze in your face,” Vicki Margetts said. “I don’t know why they’re doing it. I don’t know if they’ve had problems. It just doesn’t make sense to me. I work in a doctor’s office and the only time I wear a mask is when I’m near patients. I just, it doesn’t make sense.”

“I think it’s good,” Janet Bitner said. “I’m a nurse but I’m not totally sold on the mask thing but every so often I’ve got hay fever and if I sneeze or cough, I just think it’s the right thing to do.”

Costco will continue to restrict entrance to two shoppers per membership card but starting Monday they’ll go back to normal operating hours. The stores have been closing at 6:30 p.m. for the past several weeks.