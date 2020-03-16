Costco practicing CDC’s guidelines on social distancing

Utah (ABC4 News) – Following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing Costco Wholesale is not allowing more than 50 people in at a time.

Kevin Campbell, Costco General Manager in South Jordan says questions have been raised about the CDC’s guidelines concerning social distancing.

Campbell says they are encouraging shoppers to stay approximately 6-feet from one another.

He says the resisters are open at the front end of the store and Costco employees are enforcing social distancing while people wait to check out. “So far the effects have been good,” Campbell says.







Costco shoppers tell ABC4 news lines are building outside the store because of the new rule.

