Costco announced Thursday that it will bring back free samples beginning in mid-June.
During a company earnings call on Thursday, Costco revealed that a modified sample program will be returning for members.
“We’re going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling,” Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said during the call. “I can’t tell you anymore, but needless to say it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers.”
The warehouse club stopped offering free samples of food items in March due to coronavirus concerns.
Galanti also said Costco will soon be adding more items to the menu in its food court.
Costco currently requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Costco plans to bring back free samples next month
- Tokyo Olympics just beginning the race to reset themselves
- No cost COVID-19 testing for those without insurance
- Protest in downtown Columbus broken up after demonstrators breach Ohio Statehouse
- Ogden officer shot, killed after responding to domestic violence call