CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Utah reports 796 new cases Saturday, 2 new deaths

(ABC4) – On Sunday, December 27, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 796 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, December 26.

There are two new deaths.

A total of 264,874 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,693,129 people tested to date. This is an increase of 2,663 people tested since Saturday.

The state reports 16,992 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,980. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 24.3%.

There are 474 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,584.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,214 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor's Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.