CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Utah reports 3,489 new cases Saturday, 8 new deaths

(ABC4) – On Saturday, December 26, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 3,489 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, December 24 (2,498 of these cases would have been reported on 12/25, the remaining 991 are new cases being reported Saturday).

There are eight new deaths.

A total of 264,078 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,690,466 people tested to date. This is an increase of 12,956 people tested since Thursday (8,879 of these tests would have been reported on 12/25, the remaining 4,077 are new tests being reported Saturday).

The state also reports 16,924 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,153. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 24.0%.

There are 481 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,522.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,212 total deaths.

4 males: between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

4 females between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death



The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders. Raise Up SLC begins distributing ‘Salt Laker Cards’ to those most impacted by COVID-19

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.

Latest Stories