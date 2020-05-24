‘Coronavirus is not yet contained’ FDA Commissioner reminds Americans on Memorial Day Weekend

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource)- The Food and Drug Administration is reminding Americans not to let their guard down against the coronavirus.

Commissioner Stephan Hahn tweeted Sunday morning that the virus is not contained yet.

He urged Americans to follow safety guidelines as they go ahead with their Memorial Weekend plans.

That includes social distancing, hand-washing, and wearing face masks.

Doctor Hahn’s tweet came as people in many states head to beaches, cookouts and bars to celebrate one of the nation’s most popular holidays.

Experts warn Americans aren’t out of the woods yet.

