Coronavirus in Utah: University of Utah updates health visitation policies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) _ The University of Utah Health has updated their visitation policy amid growing coronavirus concerns.

In a press release issued by the U’s heath services, they said have updated their policy at all University of Utah hospitals and clinics around the state.

Following guidelines from the CDC and Utah Department of Health, University of Utah Health (U of U Health) is taking aggressive and proactive measures in our hospitals, clinics and community health centers to better protect patients, visitors, providers and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 the following visitor policy will be in place until further notice at all U of U Health clinical facilities:

Visitors who are sick are asked to NOT visit.

Visitors under the age of 18 are asked to NOT visit.

No visitors or companions will be allowed for patients with confirmed or possible COVID-19.

Patients are only allowed one (1) visitor or companion at a time. Note: This is at the discretion of clinical teams and visitors may be restricted completely depending on circumstances, or as circumstances change.

Visitors or companions must wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer before entering and after leaving any U of U Health facility, any patient room and any exam room.

*Exceptions to this updated policy include visitors of patients receiving special care (i.e. hospice, palliative or end-of-life care) or other special care circumstances.

General Reminders

Before coming to the hospital or Urgent Care for possible COVID-19 symptoms, utilize U of U Health’s Virtual Urgent Care service or contact the U of U Health Care Navigation team at 801-587-0712 or toll free at 844-745-9325.

U of U Health said they will regularly review and update the visitor policy as needed, which may include the addition of more restrictive guidelines.

