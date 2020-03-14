Coronavirus Updates: Utah State Parks cancels events, parks remain open.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Events at 44 different state parks have been cancelled, including The Playhouse Plunge at Willard Bay and the Buffalo Run events on Antelope Island.

Governor Herbert and the COVID-19 task force asked Utahns to avoid gatherings of more than 100 people. In response to the request the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation canceled the events.

Even though the events have been cancelled all 44 state parks, and amenities are open and staffed.

“It is imperative we do all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and follow the recommendations of the Task Force and local health officials,” –Jeff Rasmussen Utah State Parks Director

Guests are asked to practice healthy hygiene and avoid visiting the parks if they feel sick or are experiencing symptoms.

Other events in April and in later months have not been canceled at this time, but will be evaluated in the coming weeks to determine if they should be.

