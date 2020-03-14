Coronavirus Update: Utah Democratic Party to cancel State Caucus Nights and adjust for upcoming Convention

FARMINGTON, UT (ABC4 News) – Utah Democrats are responding to the coronavirus threat. The State Central Committee has granted Utah Democratic Party leaders new authority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release the UDP leadership authority has been granted the authority to do the following.

1. Cancel caucus nights in each of the 29 counties and allow delegates previously elected in 2018 to continue their service if they so choose. Counties will also be given authorization to make available to the public applications from individuals who are not delegates but interested in becoming delegates. Maximum flexibility under the law and UDP rules will be given to County Executive Committees to implement these changes.

2. Shift County and State Conventions from in-person events to mobile events by instituting a “drive-by balloting” mechanism. This will ensure only credentialed delegates participate in voting. The annual Taylor and Mayne event will be rescheduled for a later date.

3. Allow national delegate selection to also be done by “drive-by balloting.” The UDP will continue working with the Democratic National Committee, as it has been for the last several days, to ensure this process is as transparent, equitable and efficient as possible. We are also pleased to have the support of this aspect of the plan by local leaders of the Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden campaigns.

4. Inform, upon the conclusion of the filing period on March 19, 2020, properly filed candidates about how counties and the UDP intend to help them reach delegates and voters over the rest of the campaign season.

Given the ever-changing situation, the UPD leadership has been given authority to adjust, modify, change or rescind aspects of this plan as dictated by federal, state or local law, or as circumstances dictate.

ABC4 News spoke with UDP chair Jeff Merchant he told us these actions will start going into effect immediately.

