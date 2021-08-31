‘Consider trusting medical professionals recommending vaccine,’ says wife of hospitalized state senator

Rep. Andre Jacque, left, speaks as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, right, listens at a news conference focused on Republican bills targeting fraud in Wisconsin’s food stamp program up for debate in the Assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, in Madison, Wis. Opponents to the bills say they aren’t needed and will only make it more difficult for people in need of food to receive it. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (ABC4) – The wife of a Wisconsin state senator placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19 is urging people to get vaccinated.

As of Monday, Republican Senator André Jacque was still hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, ABC4 affiliate WBAY reports. He was hospitalized on Tuesday, Aug. 17. After being tested in the week prior, Jacque reported he was largely asymptomatic.

By Friday, Aug. 20, Jacque was hospitalized for “COVID induced pneumonia”, a Wisconsin state representative reported. Just a few days later, Jacque’s staff reported he had been intubated and placed on a ventilator on Monday, Aug. 23. He remains in the hospital at this time, according to WBAY.

Jacque’s wife, Renée, shared a statement with WBAY, reading in part, “while vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it. These professionals, and their peers, are those whom we have also placed our trust in to care for my husband.”

Staff for Jacque’s office and family members have not confirmed if Jacque has received the COVID-19 vaccine. ABC4 affiliate WISN says Jacque is an opponent of mandating vaccination and masks, adding that he was most recently seen in public at an early-August gathering but was not wearing a mask.

Jacque’s brother, Pierre, did not mince his words, writing on Facebook, “Go get the vaccine. Or at least be honest and let your flock know the ‘choice’ they are making is between effective scientifically-backed preventative medicine, or choking on a vent while their friends and colleagues hide their condition and some insufferable (expletives) uses their name to beg for prayers and MAGA points.”

