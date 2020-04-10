Utah travel declaration Q & A

Utah (ABC4 News) – As Easter weekend approaches Governor Herbert has called for all Utahns to stay in the area they live in and cut out all non-essential travel.
Governor Herbert announced in his daily press conference Wednesday an executive order asking everyone who enters Utah by automobile or truck by a major roadway will be sent a travel declaration form to their phone to fill out a survey sent their phone.
All inbound passengers traveling through Salt Lake International airport will be asked to sign a declaration about their health. The passenger will be asked if they have experienced symptoms or been tested for COVID-19 in the last two weeks. People signing the declaration will also have to reveal where they have traveled in the last two weeks.
We know this travel declaration has caused many questions for Utahns and we’re There 4 You to help with your Concerns and Questions.
Q: How is this possible?
A: According to the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force the technology used to ping your phone is called a Wireless Emergency Alert. A message goes to certain cell phone towers which send the message to phones in the geotargeted area. It’s the same system that distributes AMBER alerts.
Q: What areas are going to be alerted?
- I-15 at the Arizona border
- US-89 north of Kanab
- US-491/191 at Monticello
- I-70 at the Colorado border
- US-40 at the Colorado border
- I-80 at the Wyoming border
- I-15 at the Idaho border
- I-84 at the Idaho border
- I-80 at the Nevada border
Q: Who does the order apply to?
A: It applies to all drivers over 18 years of age whose final destination is Utah.
Q: What is considered essential travel?
A: Governor Herbert said essential travel includes grocery shopping, purchasing food, access to emergency services or travel to get gasoline or supplies needed to work from home or maintain a safe and clean home, business or vehicle. It also includes travel to work.
Q: Is anyone exempt from taking the survey?
A: Yes, the following are exempt:
- Airline workers are exempt
- Active military are exempt
- Healthcare providers are exempt
- Workers who routinely have to cross state lines are exempt
- This Executive Order will not impact commerce or trucking shipments
Q: Is it mandatory to fill out the form?
A: No, it is not mandatory to fill out. It is suggested by Utah officials to help track the spread of COVID-19 and keep our state safe.
Q: What will the survey ask?
A: It will require basic information such as a name and where the driver traveled prior to entering Utah. “This travel declaration will ask travelers if they’ve been tested for COVDI-19, particularly in the last 14 days and what the test results are. It will ask if they are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath or fever, and details of where they have traveled before they came to Utah,” said Governor Gary Herbert.
Q: What should I do if I receive the alert?
A: If you are a motorist, Governor Herbert asked you to please fill out the declaration form the next time you stop or within 3 hours.
Q: How long will the alert be active?
A: The alert will become active at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, and will remain active until 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2020.
Q: What if the traveler isn’t stopping in Utah, just driving through?
A: The order states all Utah travelers please complete the survey.
Q: What happens if I don’t fill out the form?
A: If you are a motorist, you will not be stopped for failing to fill out the declaration form. Filling it out is strongly encouraged
