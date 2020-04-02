Should I take a shower after each time I’m out in public?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic has awakened the urgency of consistent cleaning and sanitizing. Because of how rapid the virus has spread throughout the nation, health officials have urged the public to maintain social distancing to limit the number of individuals becoming infected with coronavirus.

With well over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Utah, many people are concerned with the risk of coming in contact with someone who may be infected. As we continue to answer your questions about COVID-19, we were asked “Is it necessary to shower each time I get home after being out in the public?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person contact, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Nicholas Rupp, Public relations manager at the Salt Lake County Health Department tells ABC4.com, “While it is highly recommended to wash your hands thoroughly often, it is not recommended to take an immediate shower or wash your clothes after each public exposure.”

Rupp says those measures are not needed because the virus isn’t airborne, and an individual would have needed to come within 6 feet of contact with an infected person to be at risk.

The respiratory droplets would need to land on an individual, which at that point, a person would want to take the appropriate steps to get tested.

Rupp said, “It’s important for the public to wash their hands, because they may have touched something carrying a virus.”

