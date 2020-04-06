Is it safe to talk to the kids if we stay in the car 6-feet away?

Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Health Department answers the question: Is it okay to talk with my kids if we stay in the car and they are more than 6-feet away.
Salt Lake County Health Department says yes it is okay and a safe way to spend time with loved ones while maintaining social distancing. Refer to the above video for more details on the safety of talking through cars 6-feet apart.
