One question on a lot of people’s minds as the coronavirus pandemic continues: How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?

How can we clean those surfaces in a way to make sure we are limiting its spread.

Andrea Gamble, an environmental health scientist with the Salt Lake County Health Department visited ABC4 News to offer some insight.

Gamble says coronavirus COVID-19 is a new virus, but experts believe it can live on a hard surface for a couple of days.

