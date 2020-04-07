How do you take care of an elderly relative or person who lives alone?

In this March 11, 2020, photo, Kalianthi Karipidu, 89, poses for a photo at the windows of her home in central Rome. Italy has one of the world’s oldest populations, and the coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on family relationships. The elderly are sealing themselves off from loved ones or can’t be visited due to nursing home rules or travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Coronavirus can be life-threatening to all of us, but elderly people with underlying medical issues are some of our most vulnerable. So how do you help an elderly family member or neighbor when they live alone and you also have to protect yourself?

An article published in U.S. News and World Report makes the point that all caregivers turn into long distance caregivers during a pandemic.

One of the biggest things is to communicate and coordinate.

First come up with a plan. Talk with the family member and find out their needs. Learn what is needed for supplies, medications and food.

By following the rules of keeping your distance, washing your hands, wearing a mask if necessary cover coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting. You are doing the best you can.

Plan food for a two week cycle of food supply and medications for thirty days.

How do you get the supplies to their home and protect yourself? First, you can pick up their groceries and prescriptions, and leave them on their doorstep…back away and let them grab their groceries.

Delivery services have stepped up to help during the crisis, you can have things delivered.

Being isolated can lead to feelings of loneliness; remember a phone call, video chat, text…keep the communications going.

An article created by the University of Alberta’s Folio, remind everyone to guard against the sense of isolation. Communicate, stay in touch and sync up.

Use your judgment; if you are an elderly person go out as little as possible. If you are a caregiver, always remember you could be carrying the virus without showing symptoms. You do not want an asymptomatic transmission potentially threatening a life.

And one more time COMMUNICATE, stay in touch, go to a window, talk from your car, use FaceTime, Skype or Zoom, or similar communications programs.