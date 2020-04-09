How can I safely bring meals to people while reducing the spread of COVID-19?

Utah (ABC4 News) — If someone you know has recently had surgery or given birth, you may want to help out by bringing or ordering them a meal.

But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, is it still safe to do so?

The Utah Coronavirus Task Force says yes. As long as you haven’t been exposed to those with the virus and are not showing symptoms, it’s just fine to make or order meals and drop them off at the door.

Just be very careful to practice good hygiene while preparing the meal, such as washing your hands thoroughly, according to the task force.

For those who prefer to order takeout, the Salt Lake County Health Department offered the following safety guidelines:

Courtesy: Salt Lake County Health Department

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is currently no evidence available that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food.

In addition, the CDC advised those ordering takeout to call restaurants ahead of time to ask about the company’s food safety standards. This is especially important when ordering food for those with weakened immune systems, such as the elderly, those under five years old, and pregnant women.

The CDC’s website also recommends making sure that the person will be home when you deliver the food so that they can quickly refrigerate it.

