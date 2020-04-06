Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Health Department answers the question: Does hand sanitizer need a certain percentage of alcohol?
Salt Lake County Health Department says when possible always use hand washing. When it’s not available, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Refer to the above video for more details on alcohol percentages in hand sanitizer.
