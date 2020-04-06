Do I need to clean items I bought from the grocery store?

Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Health Department answers the question: Do I need to clean items bought from the grocery store?

Salt Lake County Health Department says “probably not.” While the virus can live on some surfaces there have been no reports of transmission through food packaging. Refer to the video above for more details on cleaning items from the grocery store.

